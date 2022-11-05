Paris 2024 Reveals Equestrian Schedule – With a Twist

In the latest news from the International Olympic Committee and the Paris 2024 organisers, we’ve been treated to a much firmer timetable of sports, including a daily plan of each of the equestrian disciplines — and all, at first glance, looks pretty much as normal.
At first glance, that is. Another cursory glance will reveal something interesting: at the next Games, we’ll see all the eventing dressage take place over one day. That’s a stonking 65 tests in one go, folks — a big difference from Tokyo, where we saw a 44/21 split over two days. We also saw shorter tests in action at that Games, which will be wholly necessary at the next with this ambitious timetable, and our sources on the inside tell us that some events will begin to trial this format next year so it can be finely honed in time for July 2024.
Here’s a look at how the most exciting couple of weeks of 2024 will play out:
Friday, July 26
Opening Ceremony
Eventing – First Horse Inspection
Saturday, July 27
Eventing – Dressage (team and individual — 65 starters)
Sunday, July 28
Eventing – Cross-Country (team and individual — 65 starters)
Dressage – First Horse Inspection
Monday, July 29
Eventing – Final Horse Inspection
Eventing – Jumping (team final and individual qualifier)
Eventing – Jumping (individual final, 25 starters)
Eventing – Medal Ceremonies
Tuesday, July 30
Dressage – Grand Prix (1st team and individual qualifier, 30 starters)
Wednesday, July 31
Dressage – Grand Prix (1st team and individual qualifier, 30 starters)
Jumping – First Horse Inspection
Thursday, August 1
Jumping – Team Qualifier (20 teams/60 starters)
Friday, August 2
Dressage – Second Horse Inspection
Jumping – Team Final (30 starters)
Jumping – Team Medal Ceremony
Saturday, August 3
Dressage – Grand Prix Special, Team Final (30 starters)
Dressage – Team Medal Ceremony
Jumping – Horse Inspection, Individual
Sunday, August 4
Dressage – Grand Prix Freestyle (individual final, 18 starters)
Dressage – Individual Medal Ceremony
Monday, August 5
Jumping – Individual Qualifier (75 starters)
Tuesday, August 6
Jumping – Individual Final (30 starters)
Jumping – Medal Ceremony