Saturday Video: Jump in the Wayback Machine to Atlanta ’96

You all know I’m a sucker for a bit of eventing history, especially if it harks back to a part of the sport I actually kind of remember. I definitely had posters from the 1996 Atlanta Olympics ripped out of Horse and Pony magazine and Blue-Tacked onto my walls, even if it came just weeks after my fifth birthday, and no matter your age, I’d be willing to bet you’ve spent some time idolising some of the riders in this cross-country footage. Some of them are still going strong, too, so you may well have had a very recent fan-girl over them! This is about as Equestrian 2001 as a bit of eventing footage can get — enjoy.