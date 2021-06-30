Poland Announces Eventing Team for Tokyo Olympics

We’re still waiting on a few federations to announce their team and individual slots for the fast-approaching Tokyo Olympics (cough cough, looking at you, Great Britain, cough cough), and the latest to hit the newswires is the announcement of Poland’s team.
Poland will be represented in Tokyo for eventing by:
- Paweł Spisak and Banderas (Moravia – Babilonia xx, by Jape xx), 14-year-old Polish gelding owned by Marek Jodko
- Małgorzata Cybulska and Chenaro 2 (Chequille – Dayenne, by Dinaro), 12-year-old Oldenburg gelding owned by Marzenna Walden
- Joanna Pawlak and Fantastic Frieda (For Edition – Pirola, by Pinkus), 12-year-old Hanoverian mare owned by Joanna Pawlak
- Reserve: Mateusz Kiempa and Libertina (Con Sherry – Libra, by West), 12-year-old Pferdezuchtverband Brandenburg mare owned by Anna Manczak
- Second reserve: Jan Kamiński and Jard (Czuwaj – Jucznia, by Chef Supreme), 11-year-old Polish gelding owned by Marcin Kaminski