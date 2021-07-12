RoadToTokyo: Catch Up with Horses and Riders Traveling to Olympics

The horses and riders selected to represent their countries at the postponed 2020 Olympics in Tokyo have begun their respective journeys to Asia, with some stopping in quarantine in Aachen and others isolating in private facilities ahead of their final haul to Japan. We’re enjoying keeping up with the movements of the athletes via social media, and today we’ve got some new “arrivals” to follow, including representatives from Great Britain, Australia, and others.

We're hard at work ramping up our Olympic coverage as we're less than two weeks away from the Opening Ceremony on July 23. The Olympic eventing will begin dressage competition on Friday, July 30 and conclude on Monday, August 2.

This week, the U.S. horses will spend some time honing their dressage and show jumping with Martin Plewa and Peter Wylde and enjoying all that the incredible CHIO Aachen facility has to offer. The traveling contingent of grooms who are accompanying the horses and riders have also been hard at work making their charges comfortable, stretching legs while waiting for riders to arrive, and all in all keeping the whole ship running. You all are our heroes! Make sure to thank a groom today.

Peden Bloodstock is operating the Pre-Export Quarantine at CHIO Aachen – here’s a look at some of the logistical scheduling courtesy of Tamie Smith:

Now for the social goodies! Don’t forget to follow all of your favorite riders and grooms to see more behind the scenes from the #RoadToTokyo.

We have arrived safely and settled well into our ‘temporary home’ at the Pre-Export-Quarantine & Training Camp at beautiful Chedington Equestrian. Looking forward to a great week of final preparations ahead! 💪#TokyoTogether pic.twitter.com/Mlbqre60oC — Andrew Hoy (@HoyEventing) July 12, 2021

Nothing but the best while in Aachen during our time in pre-export quarantine. We are so lucky to have Haygain as a… Posted by Will Coleman Equestrian on Sunday, July 11, 2021