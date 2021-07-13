RoadToTokyo: Go Go Gallop

We’re just 10 days away from the Opening Ceremony at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and all systems are ticking along as the horses and riders continue on in their Pre-Export Quarantine or, for some lucky dressage horses, begin to make their final preparations to fly to Tokyo.

Today’s activities for Team USA included some much-needed time on Aachen’s gorgeous gallop track to blow off some steam as well as some flatwork practice. It’s looking a bit chilly and rainy in Germany and seems that the weather might remain a bit damp for the next few days. Let’s take a look at what our friends from North America been up to via social media:

And a look around at some international riders and their activities:

Today Shane Rose & Virgil and Stuart Tinney & Leporis had their final gallop before departing Australia for #Tokyo2020 #AusEquestrianTeam #EAHighPerformance #Equestrian #Eventing #camp Posted by Equestrian Australia on Tuesday, July 13, 2021

And we’ve seen the first equine arrival at the Tokyo Olympics Equestrian Park! Dressage will be the first discipline to open the Games, so we’ll see most of these horses arriving in Japan in the coming days.