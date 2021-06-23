Take a Tour of The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Athletes’ Village

Pieces of the athletes’ and horses’ journeys to the postponed Tokyo Olympics are beginning to take shape, and over the weekend local media got their first glimpse at the Olympic Games Athletes’ Village and other facilities that will be serving the participants beginning July 23. This veritable “mini-city” will host 18,000 athletes and team members throughout the course of the Olympics and another 8,000 participants during the Paralympic Games.

The numbers attached to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic have been worse in Japan in recent months, prompting the repeated extensions of a multi-locale state of emergency – though last week Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced the state of the emergency would be lifted in all areas except the Okinawa Prefecture, which consists of some 150 islands between Taiwan and Japan.

In light of the pandemic, the Tokyo organizing committee has installed multiple updates to the facilities to ensure proper protocol is taken to prevent the transmission of the virus. This includes a fever clinic that is housed separately from the main medical clinic, plexiglass shields in close quarters, sanitizer stations, and multiple Playbooks for each group of Olympic stakeholders (athletes, media, personnel, etc.) to follow closely during their stay in Japan.

Here are a few looks around the Olympic Games Athletes’ Village:

What do you think of the cardboard beds? 🛏️♻️ The #Tokyo2020 Games aim to be the greenest ever. @rumireports takes us inside the Olympic and Paralympic Village in Japan https://t.co/mo3TkQ36H4 pic.twitter.com/PMIQrnW8mS — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) June 21, 2021

Here’s a first look inside the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Village for athletes https://t.co/ZMfN0v9Oty pic.twitter.com/WHimn6gtoB — Bloomberg (@business) June 21, 2021

Tokyo 2020 organisers threw open the doors of the Olympic Village to the media on Sunday, showcasing virus upgrades including a fever clinic just over a month before the Games beginhttps://t.co/CkCydKqjvn#Olympics2021 pic.twitter.com/Ds9zKer5sk — AFP News Agency (@AFP) June 20, 2021

