Team USA’s Final Stretch Before Tokyo: Watch Action from Great Meadow

If you missed out on any of the action from the US Equestrian/Team USA Mandatory Outing at Great Meadow this week, we’ve rounded up all the footage and social media we can muster to give you a binge-worthy collection to kick off your holiday weekend.

Joined by the star-studded U.S. team of Phillip Dutton and Z, Liz Halliday-Sharp and Deniro Z, Boyd Martin and Tsetserleg TSF and traveling reserve Doug Payne and Vandiver – along with seven alternate pairs and Canada’s Colleen Loach – competitors tackled the very intense new Olympic dressage test, an Ian Stark cross country track and a Chris Barnard show jumping course to test their mettle ahead of Tokyo. You can catch up on EN’s coverage of the Mandatory Outing here, here and here.

Here’s a look at some videos and social media from an action-packed week. The Tokyo-bound athletes will next stage in Gladstone, Nj. before flying to Aachen, Germany for quarantine next week. It’s getting closer!

Dressage:

Cross Country:

Show Jumping:

Wrapping up the US Eventing team mandatory outing with Mai Baum. #tsmitheventing #teamnle #USEventing #maibaim #eventing #Tokyo2020 Posted by Next Level Eventing on Friday, July 2, 2021

Final Press Conference and Remarks:

https://fb.watch/6vsOKLZ9vo/

And a photo shoot, just for good measure: