The Journey Begins: North American Horses and Riders Embark on an Epic Adventure to Tokyo

It’s time to hit the road (or, really in this case, the air)! As we speak, the North American contingent of horses and riders bound for the Tokyo Olympics is en route to their first stop at CHIO Aachen in western Germany.

Team USA’s horses left USET headquarters in Gladstone, Nj. this morning for JFK airport. They’ll fly with team vet Dr. Susan Johns and World Class Grooming’s Emma Ford on board. From there, the horses will fly to Liege Airport in Belgium and will reunite with the grooms who traveled ahead to prepare for the horses. After this quarantine period at Aachen, the horses will fly to Tokyo on July 20, giving them several days to acclimate before eventing competition begins on July 30.

We’ll be pulling social media posts for periodic round-ups from the Tokyo-bound riders, so stay tuned for much more! In the meantime, catch up with the riders and grooms, their last minute packing and travels below.

