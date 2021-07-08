Want to See Who’s Going to Tokyo? Definite Entries Are Here!

After reaching the final nomination deadline for entries, the FEI has consolidated all participants into a list of definite entries for the Tokyo Olympics, which commence on July 23. Tilly Berendt is hard at work prepping our Ultimate Guide to Tokyo 2020, which will be your dedicated hub for all things Olympics, but in the meantime you can check out all of the equestrian entries heading to Japan at this link. This will also be your scoring and schedule hub during the Games themselves.

To view the full list of eventing combinations, listed by Individual and Team designations, click here. Note: as of this article’s publication, the U.S. eventing team members have not yet been updated to reflect the substitution of Doug Payne and Vandiver for Liz Halliday-Sharp and Deniro Z.