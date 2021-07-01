Thursday Video: Watch Tamie Smith and Mai Baum Earn a 21.4 at Team USA Mandatory Outing

While official scores were not handed out in yesterday’s dressage practice at the US Equestrian Mandatory Outing, held at Great Meadow in The Plains, Va., Tamie Smith has shared video of her test that earned a 21.4 from the judges.

Riding the new Olympic Games test before Mark Weissbecker and Debbie Adams, the Tokyo-bound combinations and the alternates were able to get some valuable feedback on what to perfect in this short and intense test. You can follow along with the movements using this link.

Want to see some other pairs practicing the Olympic test? Click here to see our round-up from yesterday, and catch up on today’s Mandatory Outing action in Kate Samuels’ report here.