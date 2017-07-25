And the Winner of EN’s 7th Annual Blogger Contest Is …

We officially have a trend. As EN’s readership continues to expand in the U.K. — which has our highest number of readers behind the U.S. and Canada — interest in EN’s Blogger Contest has also grown across the pond.

Last year we declared a British winner for the first time in the history of the contest, and we’re following suit again this year. The winner of EN’s 7th Annual Blogger Contest is …

Tilly Berendt!

Tilly captured our hearts right off the bat with this picture of her participating in a camel race. Add in the fact that she lived in the U.S. for about 10 years working for a slew of top riders, and she brings a unique perspective to the table.

Exhibit A: Her piece on key differences between eventing in the U.S. and the U.K. not only identified some extremely poignant examples — I’m pretty sure I have actually shared a bowl of queso with a Linda from Maryland at a U.S. competitor’s party before — but also had us crying tears of laughter.

Please join us in giving Tilly a big EN welcome to the team! She already has a wealth of journalism experience writing for some of the top equine news outlets in the U.K., so we’re excited to have her as our boots on the ground at events across the pond very soon.

Thank you to all who submitted entries into EN’s 7th Annual Blogger Contest. We have so enjoyed your enthusiasm, humor, passion and insight into this crazy sport that unites us. Go Eventing.