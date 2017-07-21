#FlashbackFriday Video from World Equestrian Brands: 2016 Rebecca Farm XC Highlights

Jul 21, 2017

On the eve of Rebecca Farm cross country Saturday, let’s rewind to Rebecca Farm cross country Saturday 2016!

Many thanks to Frankie Thieriot Stutes and Ride On Video for their hard work here this week. From FEI divisions to USEA Classic Series three-days to horse trial divisions, something is going on in every direction you look. It’s a lot to keep up with, but Ride On has been doing a great job of bringing us daily highlight videos that give us an at-a-glance look at what went on as well as a live stream so we can watch the action as it unfolds.

