Friday News & Notes from Kentucky Equine Research

The week of Millbrook is almost halfway over! Today we have a second full day of dressage action, from all the upper level divisions, plus cross country for the lower divisions. Can you believe they successfully run Beginner Novice through Advanced here? That’s just crazy sauce. I’m enjoying a “day off” today, having done my dressage yesterday so I’ll be attempting to upload all the photos of the cross country course for you to peruse before I actually gallop around it on Saturday. Stay tuned!

U.S. Weekend Preview:

Millbrook H.T. [Website] [Entry Status] [Ride Times] [Live Scores]

Olney Farm H.T. [Website] [Entry Status/Ride Times/Live Scores]

River Glen Summer H.T. [Website] [Entry Status/Ride Times/Live Scores]

Catalpa Corner Charity H.T. [Website] [Entry Status/Ride Times/Live Scores]

News From Around the Globe:

The Unicorn Rubens D’Ysieux took the lead halfway through Advanced dressage yesterday with Sara Kozumplik Murphy in the irons. This pair is using Millbrook as their last prep before flying over for Millstreet CCI3* in Ireland, and it seems to be off to a good start. She’s followed by the consistently nice scoring gelding I’m Sew Ready with Phillip Dutton, and Buck Davidson on Carlevo. [Millbrook Leaders After Day One]

Being just a good rider isn’t enough these days, you also have to be a good coach. What use is it to anybody if you can’t communicate your genius to other interested parties? Yogi Breisner, one of the best coaches of recent times, shares his top coaching tips with H&H this week, and you’ll want to check them out. [8 Golden Coaching Tips]

Looking to improve the jump in your canter and get better marks on day one? H&H weekly question and answer session has your solution. This week, top rider Coral Keen gives you some very specific exercises and processes for improving the quality of the canter in any horse. [H&H Question of the Week]

Buck and Copper Beech at Millbrook:

