Lauren Billys Collecting Supplies for Puerto Rico’s Horses

In the wake of the devastation brought upon Puerto Rico by Hurricanes Irma and Maria, Lauren Billys has started a fundraiser to aid the hundreds of horses on the island who are in dire need of assistance.

Lauren, who has represented Puerto Rico in the Olympic and Pan Am Games, explains, “When Puerto Rico was hit with back-to- back hurricanes, the island’s power, water and necessities to live have become nonexistent. As the island works through this time, there are so many places in need.

“I am Puerto Rican and have been competing under this flag for seven years. Most immediately, our friends in Puerto Rico have reached out to receive basic needs for horses that are also struggling through this time.”

Lauren has started a registry of basic horse care items that can be purchased for Lauren to ship to Puerto Rico. Alternatively, cash donations to offset the cost of shipment are welcome. Donors are instructed to purchase items off of the registry and have them shipped directly to Lauren.

Click here to view the registry.

We applaud Lauren’s effort and urge the eventing community to help, whether through the registry or a fundraising effort such as the USEF Equine Disaster Relief Fund.

Through a joint fundraising effort with Equestrian Canada, the Pan American Equestrian Confederation, and the Cayman Islands Equestrian Federation, U.S. Equestrian has helped contribute to over $100,000 in aid to horses in Puerto Rico and other Caribbean islands. Tens of thousands of pounds of hay and feed have been sent via shipping containers to the affected islands, helping to address immediate nutritional needs, as well as veterinary supplies.

Click here to make a donation to the USEF Equine Disaster Fund.