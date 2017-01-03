Let’s Discuss: What Are Your Goals for 2017?

Research has shown that writing down your goals substantially increases your chances of achieving them — check out this goals research study by Dr. Gail Matthews of California’s Dominican University. We all know that horses have a knack for crashing even the most well-laid plans but, as Sally Cousins explained in her EN post “Mistaking Mistakes” this morning, fear of failure shouldn’t stop us from trying.

The beginning of a New Year always feels like a fresh opportunity to identify our goals and create a path for achieving them. So what are yours, and how are you going to get there? Share in the comments section below! In writing them please know that you are supported by the EN community — this is a safe space for even the biggest dreams.

A couple inspiring posts from top riders to get your head in the game:

Like most people the time around New Years is a time to reflect and figure out where you have been, where are you going… Posted by Courtney Cooper on Sunday, January 1, 2017