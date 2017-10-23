Monday Video from Tredstep Ireland: Ride Around Mondial du Lion

Giant spiders, owls, and a chess board … It might sound like we’re talking about Harry Potter, but it’s actually the ever-whimsical cross country course at Mondial du Lion where the Six- and Seven-Year-Old World Championships took place over the weekend.

Le Lion is known for having an immaculately groomed and imaginative cross cross country course. The track designed by Pierre Michelet is so stunning decorated that walking the course must feel like walking straight into a fantasy novel.

If you weren’t able to catch the live stream this weekend — don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a look back at the seven-year-old CCI2** top four after cross country, respectively: James Avery and Vitali, Mary King and King Robert, Chris Burton and Lawtown Boy, and eventual winner, Astier Nicolas and Alertamalib’or. Be sure to admire the horses, the riding, and the course as you watch these pairs!