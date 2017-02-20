Monday Videos from Tredstep Ireland: Catching Up with Blackfoot Mystery & Shamwari

Boyd Martin posted video updates on two of his top horses, his WEG 2014 mount Shamwari 4, owned by the Shamwari 4 Syndicate, and his Rio Olympic partner Blackfoot Mystery, owned by the Blackfoot Mystery Syndicate.

Neither horse has competed since 2016, when Shamwari finished 12th at Rolex Kentucky and Blackfoot Mystery finished 16th individually in Rio.

Get an update on what Boyd’s plans are for the coming year for these two heavy hitters. We can’t wait to see more from both Shamwari and “Big Red”! Need more Boyd in your life? Check out the Windurra USA Fan Club.