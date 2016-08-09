Phillip Dutton, American Eventing Hero: Celebratory Social Media Roundup

Today Phillip Dutton reaffirmed the reason why the U.S. just keeps putting him on team after team after team: the man delivers. At the 2016 Olympic games he brought a nation’s medal dreams to fruition, and his place up on that podium was hard-won.
Join us in reliving Phillip and Happy’s bronze medal win via social media:
WHAT A HORSE! HND Group’s Mighty Nice had just one rail down between his two show jumping rounds today to win the…
.@DuttonEventiing Phillip Dutton today: bronze 20 years after 1st @Olympics medal-gold for team #equestrianeventing https://t.co/cbKYTLYV3C
Phillip Dutton Eventing and The H and D Group’s Mighty Nice saved the day with a courageous effort to win individual bronze at Rio 2016. #twohearts
Phillip Dutton won #Bronze in Equestrian Individual Eventing! Show us that medal, Phillip! #Rio2016 #Olympics #USA
Mighty Nice with groom Emma Ford after his individual bronze medal finish at the 2016 Olympic Games with Phillip Dutton. More photos to come! #useventingteam #RidetoRio #jointhejourney #twohearts #Rio2016
HOLY !@DuttonEventing, a 6-time Olympian, has won his FIRST individual medal! https://t.co/ODOdYinHtC pic.twitter.com/jnVYbEJfCR
So happy for Phillip Dutton! First Olympic medal for U.S. Eventing since 2008!
duttoneventing such a hero!!! #rio2016 #olympics #bronze #eventing https://t.co/vs7hQhS3h3
Go Phillip and Happy. Go Team USA. Go Eventing!