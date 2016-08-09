Phillip Dutton, American Eventing Hero: Celebratory Social Media Roundup

Today Phillip Dutton reaffirmed the reason why the U.S. just keeps putting him on team after team after team: the man delivers. At the 2016 Olympic games he brought a nation’s medal dreams to fruition, and his place up on that podium was hard-won.

Join us in reliving Phillip and Happy’s bronze medal win via social media:

#TwoHearts! @duttoneventing hugs Happy aka Mighty Nice after winning Bronze at the #Rio2016 #Olympics

A photo posted by USEF (@usequestrian) on

WHAT A HORSE! HND Group’s Mighty Nice had just one rail down between his two show jumping rounds today to win the…

Posted by Phillip Dutton Eventing on Tuesday, August 9, 2016

Smiles all around after Phillip Dutton and Mighty Nice jumped a clear round! #Rio2016

A photo posted by Eventing Nation (@goeventing) on

Phillip Dutton Eventing and The H and D Group’s Mighty Nice saved the day with a courageous effort to win individual bronze at Rio 2016. #twohearts

Posted by USEF Eventing High Performance on Tuesday, August 9, 2016

Phillip Dutton won #Bronze in Equestrian Individual Eventing! Show us that medal, Phillip! #Rio2016 #Olympics #USA

A video posted by NBC Olympics (@nbcolympics) on

So happy for Phillip Dutton! First Olympic medal for U.S. Eventing since 2008!

Posted by Rob Burk on Tuesday, August 9, 2016

USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA
USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA
USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA
USA USA USA…

Posted by Lainey Ashker

Go Phillip and Happy. Go Team USA. Go Eventing!

