Saturday Links from Tipperary

I played hooky from work yesterday (though I’m not sure I can technically call it hooky when I actually used a vacation day) to volunteer on dressage day at my local event, Groton House Farm. I’d call dressage day at GHF a five-ring circus, but I don’t think circus is really the right word. While yes, with five rings running at once there was a LOT going on, but the GHF organizers and coordinators have created a well-oiled machine and it was easy for a warmup steward newbie such as myself to step in and successfully contribute.

Oh, and bonus: my day of volunteering earned some points for my Area 1 Virtual Team Challenge team and I got to meet one of my teammates!

Saturday Video:

Sydney Conley Elliott’s mount, Cisko A, with whom she made her four-star debut at Rolex in 2016, has been on the mend from a tendon injury sustained last September. This neat video talks abut how kinesio tape therapy is helping him in his recovery: