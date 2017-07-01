Saturday Links from Tipperary

I think I may finally have a weekend of sort-of downtime on my hands. This is exceptionally unusual and I’m not 100% sure what to do with myself. I have no show this weekend, no volunteering…maybe I’ll wash all the dishes in the sink? Or fold the laundry that’s been sitting in the basket all week? Or vacuum all the dog hair off the living room floor? Maybe…but not until after my cross country lesson this morning!

National Holiday: National Postal Worker Day (An excellent day to celebrate the good folks who deliver your SmartPaks!)

U.S. Weekend Action:

Horse Park of New Jersey I H.T. [Website] [Entry Status]

Chattahoochee Hills H.T. [Website] [Entry Status] [Ride Times] [Live Scores]

South Farm H.T. [Website] [Entry Status] [Live Scores]

Saturday Links:

US Equestrian Names Land Rover U.S. Eventing Team for Great Meadow International presented by Adequan® CICO3*

USEA Foundation Proudly Announces the Recipients of the 2017 Rebecca Broussard Travel Grants

19 British pairs long-listed for eventing Europeans — Zara Tindall not included

The Countdown is on: 60 Days to AEC! What You Need to Know to Plan Your AEC Vacation

Amateurs Like Us: Eventing Gives Gail Keys An Extra Set Of Wings

How Do You Handle Colic?

Boyd Martin: Three Cross-Discipline Exercises to Build Fitness and Strength

Larry Glefke and Kelley Farmer Penalized for Doping Violations by The USEF Hearing Committee

Saturday Video:

Take two spins around the Novice course at last weekend’s Groton House Farm with riders from nearby Flying High Stables. Notice a difference in the footing between the two? Yeah, there was a nice little mid-morning downpour to make the day interesting!

Jane Kreppein and Cracked Pepper:

Lisa Tylus and Mac: