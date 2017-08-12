Saturday Links from Tipperary

In honor of their Three-Day Event this weekend, The Colorado Horse Park shared some fun #TBT photos this week on their Facebook page. They show riders from their CCN**/ CCN* and Horse Trials. Who can recognize this rider presenting at the first horse inspection?
#WylieWatch: Track Leslie Wylie in the Mongol Derby!
National Holiday: National Middle Child Day, National Garage Sale Day
U.S. Weekend Action:
GMHA Festival of Eventing CIC & H.T. [Website] [Ride Times] [Live Scores]
Fair Hill H.T. [Website] [Entry Status]
WindRidge Farm Summer H.T. [Website] [Entry Status]
Otter Creek Summer H.T. [Website] [Entry Status]
The Summer Event at Woodside H.T. [Website] [Entry Status/Ride Times/Live Scores]
Area VII Young Rider Benefit H.T. [Entry Status/Ride Times/Live Scores]
Stanton Farms H.T. [Website] [Entry Status] [Ride Times] [Live Scores]
Colorado Horse Park 3DE & H.T. [Website] [Entry Status] [Ride Times] [Live Scores]
