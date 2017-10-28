Saturday Links from Tipperary

El oso de Pau A post shared by Manuel Carlos Villa (@manuelcarlosvilla) on Oct 27, 2017 at 5:42am PDT

Good morning, EN! Rise and shine and get your live stream and cup of coffee set up for one of the last major events of the year. Caution: watch out for rouge bears and icebergs on course…?

National Holiday: NATIONAL CHOCOLATE DAY!

Pau Links: Website, Schedule, Entries, Scoring, Live Stream, EN’s Coverage, EN’s Twitter, EN’s Instagram

U.S. Weekend Action:

Virginia CCI, CIC & H.T. [Website] [Entry Status] [Ride Times] [Live Scores]

Chattahoochee Hills H.T. [Website] [Entry Status] [Ride Times] [Live Scores]

Holly Hill Fall H.T. [Website] [Entry Status] [Live Scores]

Saturday Links:

PODCAST: Get to Know the New USEF Eventing Performance Director + Fair Hill International CCI3* Winner

Izzy Taylor’s Winning Strategy For Developing a Young Horse’s Stamina

Pau horse trials: riders react to ‘intense’ cross-country course

The Annual Goresbridge Go For Gold Sale Highlights Potential Eventing Stars

Here’s How “Good Horses…as Simple as That” Have Made Cooley Farm the Toast of Eventing Sport

Six Steps to Keeping Aging Performance Horses Healthy

Saturday Video:

Horses have invaded downtown D.C. this week at the Washington International Horse Show. This show has it all: hunters, jumpers, puissance, costume classes, and PONIES. Race 1 of the Shetland Pony Steeplechase took place on Thursday and race 2 is later tonight!