Snapshots From Rebecca Farm Endurance Day

Endurance day is like cross country day on steroids, and Rebecca Farm hypes it up even more! Isabella Gunningham and Leroy and Jordan Linstedt and Staccato currently lead the Training Three-Day A and B divisions, respectively, while Mauri Anderson and Lilly Linder top Novice Three-Day divisions aboard Releve’ and Staccato, respectively. Here’s a few snapshots from the endurance day that was:

Roads and Tracks gives you a first-hand tour of the property, and every view is a good one. Friends and family could follow your journey as they watched your head bob across the Flathead Valley.

The thrill of the ‘chase is alive in well in Phase B where riders put the pedal down over a steeplechase track. Clear eyes, bridged reins, can’t lose.

The 10-minute box runs like a well-oiled machine, and it’s all hands on deck to get both horse and rider in the zone for cross country.

Then it’s time to leave the start box for the Phase D, because let’s be real, the cross country test is always the best part!

If you haven’t noticed, we can’t get enough of the views surrounding this beautiful venue!

At the end of it, endurance day is probably the most fun you can have on four legs! EN would like to issue a special thank you for the many, many volunteers that make the long format possible here.

Go USEA Classic Series! Go Eventing!

#RebeccaFarm: Website, Schedule, Ride Times & Live Scores, NAJYRC Ride Times & Live Scoring, Live Stream, EN’s Coverage, EN’s Instagram