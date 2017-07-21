Team Canada Claims NAJYRC 2* Dressage Lead, Cornelia Dorr Out Front

NAJYRC 2017 continued today with CICOY2* division dressage, with Team Canada taking the early lead. Cornelia Dorr holds the top spot on the leaderboard with Louis M and is fifth with her second ride, Sir Patico MH.

Cornelia, whom we profiled in our Road to NAJYRC series last month, has been on fire this year. After being talent-spotted onto the USEF Eventing 25 Developing Rider list earlier this year, the 19-year-old won the Jersey Fresh International CCI2* on her 12-year-old Rheinlander Louis M and placing fifth in the Bromont CCI2* with her 11-year-old Zweibrucker Sir Patico MH (“Hugo”). Cornelia’s super score of 37.0 today is a personal best — good timing!

William Zuschlag is second with RF Southern Command, his own 9-year-old Dutch Warmblood gelding, on a score of 42.2. The pair has had placed well at each CIC2* they have contested this year, finishing 2nd at The Fork, 4th at Jersey Fresh and 8th at Virginia. West Coaster Sophie Click and Fernhill Rising, a 9-year-old Irish Sport Horse gelding, round out the top three on a 48.3.

Canada leads the team competition. The squad:

I’ve got video of the press conferences but it’s not wanting to load up at the moment, so check back for that later!

CICOY2* Team Standings:

1. Canada: 158.4

2. Area VII: 162.0

3. Area I/IV: 173.6

4. Area III: 174.3

5. Area VI/VIII: 178.7

CICOY2* Dressage Top 15:

The CIC3* is underway, to be followed by the CCI3* division. Stay tuned!

