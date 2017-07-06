ThrowbackThursday Video: Team USA’s 2016 Great Meadow Nations Cup Win

We’re all looking forward to watching this weekend’s Nation Cup competition unfold at Great Meadow International. Last year the U.S. took its first FEI Nations Cup Eventing win right here on home soil, by a healthy margin of 39.3 penalties, with a lineup that would later become its Rio 2016 Olympic Team. Check out this highlight reel from last year’s event.

Will they repeat history in 2017? Great Britain and Canada have some fierce looking lineups, so it should be a great weekend of sport.

You can watch Great Meadow live on USEF Network, and Jenni will be bringing us wall-to-wall coverage live from the event. Stay tuned for much more from Great Meadow! Go Eventing.