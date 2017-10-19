Thursday News & Notes from Nupafeed

Here at EN, we know what you like. You like pictures of pretty horses, cool cross country saves, and Michael Jung. We also know that you like photos of French man candy, which is why we provide only the best for our loyal readers (sorry, handful of straight guys that are out there, but you get literally all the girls in tight pants you could want so….). You’re welcome for Mathiew Lemoine, we’ll be sure to have Tilly follow him through Le Lion.

National Holiday: National Seafood Bisque Day (weird)

U.S. Weekend Preview:

News From Around the Globe:

The USEA released a strong statement regarding the mandated use of frangible pins. In short, the USEA Cross Country Safety Sub-Committee has made a strong suggestion to the FEI that they change their status regarding open rail fences, gates, oxers and oxer corners to mandatory usage of reverse frangible technology. Currently, the FEI only strongly recommends such building standards. [USEA Statement on Frangible Technology]

The annual USEA Convention is only two months away, so we’re getting a sneak peak of the schedule. This year, there will be three tracks to choose from: Events, Eventers, and Equine. Each track will feature a variety of presentations and forums focused around a common theme to educate and engage members. It’s jam packed with cool talks, check out some of the offerings! [USEA Convention]

Holy cow you guys, I can’t stop watching this video of this Icelandic stallion. Horses of Iceland made this cool video showing off the five gaits of an incredibly cute and fluffy-maned Icelandic stallion, and it’s mesmerizing. He walks, trots, gallops, tolts, and does a flying pace. It looks like it would feel so weird, but also, LOOK AT HIS FLUFFY FORELOCK. [Icelandic Horse]

