Thursday News & Notes from Nupafeed

AHHHHH it’s actually happening! It has begun! Rolex Kentucky Three Day Event 2017! I haven’t been since 2010 when I drove for both Rolex and the WEG to the Horse Park, so I’m super pumped to be going again. Also, let’s just take a moment to appreciate that Michael Jung, world/olympic/european/universe champion, was at one point standing in the arena taking selfies while lunging his horse. Celebrities, they’re just like us.

Events This Week:

News From Around the Globe:

What does it take to get a horse ready for the Rolex jogs? Elbow grease, baby oil, sooooo many baths in purple shampoo, some hoof oil on your face, and the tiniest neatest braids you’ve ever seen. Just kidding (kinda). Max Corcoran shows us around the Rolex stables and tells us what’s up with turnout at this level. [Show Turnout 101]

Allison Springer will be sporting a royal blue pin for her last ride at Rolex with Arthur in support of young equestrian Jess Smart. Allison taught Jess and her spunky Paint/Saddlebred cross many times during her stays in Aiken, and Jess was always available to help jump crew at clinics. Taken by both horse and rider’s game attitude, Allison didn’t hesitate to represent Jess on this occasion. Jess was attacked by a mysterious and aggressive disease this spring, and doctors are still trying to find a diagnoses, meanwhile she is trying to recover the use of her body and voice. [Help Jess Smart]

I can’t believe we’re introducing Shane Rose as a Badminton first-timer…but here he is!