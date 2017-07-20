Thursday News & Notes from SmartPak

Rebecca Farms is on my bucket list. I mean, Montana in general is on my bucket list, but certainly competing at Rebecca Farms. One day, I’ll decide to uproot myself and drive halfway across the county with a horse in tow, buuuut 2017 is not that day. It’s just too darn far! 36 hours from my front door is too much for a regular girl to handle. One day, guys, one day.

National Holiday: National Lollipop Day

U.S. Weekend Preview:

Fitch’s Corner H.T. [Website] [Entry Status]

Full Moon Farm H.T. [Website] [Entry Status]

Silverwood Farm Summer H.T. [Website]

The Event at Rebecca Farm CCI, CIC, & H.T. [Website] [Entry Status/Ride Times/Live Scores]

[CHIO Aachen Entry List]

News From Around the Globe:

Fifty-three horses were accepted in the jogs for NAJYRC yesterday. Rebecca Farms is certainly busy this year, running their regular horse trials and FEI divisions alongside the annual NAJYRC for the first time. Thirty-five horses move forward in the CH-J* and 18 horses will continue in the CICOY2*. Dressage gets underway today for the CH-J* at 8:30 a.m. (MST), and the CICOY2* will head into the dressage arena on Friday morning at 8:30 a.m. [53 Horse Accepted for NAJYRC]

Jonty has raised over £100,000 towards keeping Cooley Rorkes Drift! If you haven’t heard the story, pull your head out from under that rock, and check it out here. In just a week, fans around the world have raised an incredible amount of money towards keeping Art with Jonty, but there is more to go! Let’s help a guy out! [Jonty And Art]

Yoshiaki Oiwa made history with his win at Bramham International CCI3* this spring, which made him the first Japanese rider to win a CCI outside of his home country. Yoshi has competed at five CCI4* events, two WEG, and three Olympic Games, but he’s not stopping any time soon. If you fell in love with the Duke of Cavan at Badminton the same way I did, check out Yoshi’s story here. [Yoshi In The Spotlight]