Tuesday News & Notes from Cavalor

Our friends at Kentucky Equine Research sent us this great story on Blue Stockings, one of their former research horses who just finished the Intermediate Rider division at Rocking Horse with rider Maggie Baker this past weekend. Blue Stockings participated in digestion, palatability, and exercise physiology trials before moving on to be a sport horse. How great to see “Barney” doing well in his next career!

Events Opening This Week:

Pine Top Spring H.T. (GA, A-3), MeadowCreek Park – The Spring Social Event (TX, A-5), Exmoor Horse Trials (FL, A-3), Copper Meadows Winter H.T. (CA, A-6)

Events Closing Today:

Paradise Farm H.T. (SC, A-3), Fresno County Horse Park CIC & H.T. (CA, A-6), Rocking Horse Winter II H.T. (FL, A-3)

News & Notes:

Adjustablity is a very important factor to establish in event horses, and it’s important to do it early on. In a new article on the USEA, Carly Easton discusses different exercises that are helpful for introducing adjustablity to the young event horse. [Introducing Adjustablity]

Get to know West Coast superstar High Times! In one of the latest installments of Behind the Stall Door, the Chronicle of the Horse goes behind the scenes with Jennifer McFall’s upper level mount. Billy sure is a character! [Behind the Stall Door: High Times]

Does your horse make a habit out of chewing wood? Several factors can influence a horse’s habits, and this Q&A column from The Horse answers some questions on what causes this and how you can prevent it. [Horses That Chew Wood]

Tuesday Video:

