Tuesday News & Notes from Cavalor

The eventing community continues to rally around Lee Lee Jones and her family. It’s touching to see just how supportive our niche of a sport can be. Phillip said, “Millbrook is a special event for our family and our team, and it was wonderful to have so many owners and friends at the event to support us and cheer us on. It was also special to have a #TeamLeeLee jump on both the cross country course and show jumping course.” #LeeLeeStrong

National Holiday: National Sneak Some Zucchini Into Your Neighbor’s Porch Day

Events Opening This Week: Flora Lea Fall H.T. (NJ, A-2) Sundance Farm H.T. (WI, A-4) Surefire Farm H.T. (VA, A-2) Twin Rivers Fall H.T. (CA, A-6) Stoneleigh-Burnham School Fall H.T. (MA, A-1) Equestrians Institute H.T. (WA, A-7) FEH Championships at Loch Moy Farm (MD, A-2)

Events Closing This Week: The Event at Archer (WY, A-9) Richland Park H.T. (MI, A-8) Town Hill Farm Horse Trials (CT, A-1) Loudoun Hunt Pony Club Fall H.T. (VA, A-2) Shepherd Ranch SYVPC H.T. II (CA, A-6) Caber Farm Horse Trial (WA, A-7) Feather Creek H.T. (OK, A-5) Richland Park H.T. (MI, A-8)

Tuesday News & Notes:

Flatwork with baby horses can get a bit monotonous as you focus on basics, so it’s important to try to keep in interesting for you and your horse. Meghan Truppner shares a new pole exercise you can use both on the lunge and under saddle. [Making Flatwork Fun for Your Young Horse]

Only two days left to keep Jonty and Art together! They have been selected to compete for Ireland at the FEI European Eventing Championships this month, but only if they can complete their fundraising efforts. They have £63,000 left to go. [£100,000 boost, but still £63,000 to go for Jonty Evan’s Olympic Horse Crowd-Funder]

Colic is a horse owners worst nightmare. When your horse is colicing you and your vet are on the clock to decide if you can medically manage the episode at home, or if you should take your horse to a veterinary hospital. But knowing exactly when to make that decision can be extremely tricky [When to Refer a Colic Case]

Bittersweet Field has hosted the Seneca Valley Pony Club Horse Trials since 1989. The show supports the education of Seneca Valley Pony Club through funding lessons, ratings and rallies. They have divisions for Beginner Novice through Intermediate as well as Future Event Horse divisions. [Eventing is Alive and Well at the Seneca Valley Pony Club Horse Trials]

Tuesday Video: Rubens D’Ysieux was bred to be a show jumper, and it’s very clear when he soars over the colored poles. Check out his Millbrook winning round, and don’t forget you can get your own Rubens Unicorn gear to help fund their Millstreet trip at their etsy store, here.