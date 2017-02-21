Tuesday Videos from SpectraVET: Buck Davidson Hat Trick at Rocking Horse Winter II

Buck Davidson dominated the Advanced Test A division at Rocking Horse Winter II over the weekend, claiming the top three spots. (He also second in the Advanced Test B division on Petite Flower, behind winners Alyssa Phillips and Bliss III, in addition to finishing seventh on Park Trader and 15th on No Remorse.)

Buck’s Advanced Test A scores:

He is one busy dude who somehow always seems to be in two (or more!) places at once. At this event David Frechette, better known in the YouTube jungle as TheHorsePesterer, managed to capture the blur that is Buck on all three of his Advanced Test A horses in at least once phase.

Enjoy! See full Rocking Horse Winter II H.T. results here.

#1: Buck & Copper Beach

#2. Buck & Halimey

#3. Buck Davidson & Carlevo

