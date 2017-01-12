Two New #GOTD Exercises with Laine Ashker

Laine Ashker is back in the saddle after a badly broken arm sidelined her for the fall season. She’s bringing fans along on her journey back to four-star fitness and has been sharing some of her famous grids and exercises of the day.

To start things off, Lainey shares a simple exercise that does wonders to help tune your eye to see a better distance. Begin with a simple raised cavaletti and then move on to course work. This is the perfect exercise to practice with friends during those long winter months in the indoor!

Next up we have an awesome jumping exercise that combines gymnastics with coursework. Laine said: “I came up with this gem to work on some fancy footwork for the horses and strengthen our core as their riders! What’s even cooler is that gives a totally different feel depending on which direction you tackle it! Feel free to screen shot and use at your own will!

“You’ll notice my distances for the two and one strides are shorter in the grid as your horse’s canter will naturally be compacted because of the bounces‼️ Many thanks to @carina.eventing WONDER PONY Digby for being my grid model as my horses anxiously await the farrier for their Air Jordans next week.”

You can also click here to watch Carina and the awesome pony Digby (who might literally have springs for legs) demonstrate this exercise. (Warning: The music includes some language.)

Here’s the #GOTD diagram:

#GOTD diagram (feel free to screen shot my loves) #gototown #shareaway #LAESQUAD A photo posted by Lainey Ashker (@laineyea) on Jan 6, 2017 at 7:06am PST

Thanks for sharing this great exercise, Laine!