U.S. Weekend Results + Social Media Roundup

Lots to report from the weekend that was! Here are a few highlights from around the Eventing Nation.

Genesee Valley Hunt H.T. [Website] [Results]

Congrats to Carolyn Wehle, winner of both the Open Prelim and Open Training divisions at Genesee Valley riding Edelmann and Galatea Hu respectively. And it looks like Team Wehle cleaned house as well!

Maryland at Loch Moy II CIC & H.T. [Website] [Results]

Colleen Rutledge took the CIC2* with Covert Rights, who made a big comeback after an injury this spring. Here’s a little video of them coming through the water:

… and congrats are in order for daughter Cassie as well, who finished second in Novice with Connect the Dots on their dressage score of 28.9! Sounds like she is well on her way toward her goal of qualifying for a Novice Three-Day Event.

Meanwhile, Skyeler Voss won the CIC1* with Argyle. So easy he could do it with his eyes closed … ha!

Champagne Run at the Park H.T. [Website] [Results]

Both divisions of Intermediate were won by Lexington locals. Allie Knowles, whom EN profiled earlier this summer (“Allie Knowles Is Back and Stronger Than Ever“), wrote another chapter of her own comeback story with a win in the Open Intermediate A division riding Business Class, and Alexa Ehlers and Amistoso won Open Intermediate B. Elisa Wallace and Corteo won Intermediate/Prelim, and we are all eagerly awaiting a helmet cam from that round.

On a somber note, our hearts are with the Champagne Run team who tragically lost one of their own, Melissa Thomas, over the weekend.

A great weekend of competition at our Champagne Run at the Park Horse Trials held at the Kentucky Horse Park. With over… Posted by Champagne Run on Sunday, July 16, 2017

Coconino Summer I H.T. [Website] [Results]

Frederic Bouland and Cosimo S.E. of Phoenix, Arizona, won the Intermediate/Prelim division — well done! In addition to Intro through Intermediate horse trial divisions, the event featured Future Event Horse classes and a Novice and Training Three-Day Event, won by Kirsten Woznicki/Plateaux and Megan Compton/Happy Hour respectively.

Go Eventing!