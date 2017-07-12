Wednesday Video from Kentucky Performance Products: Giuseppe Della Chiesa

Course designers are fascinating creatures. Their brains must think creatively and technically at the same time, and the very best of them are drawing from the experience of galloping around top-level courses themselves.

Giuseppe Della Chiesa, former Italian four-star event rider and designer of the 2017 European Championships at Strzegom, Poland, talks us through his thought-to-action process in this video. Learn more about the Championships, to take place August 17-20, here.

Go Eventing.

