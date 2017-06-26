Weekend Instagram Roundup: Happy 40th Anniversary, Groton House Farm H.T.!

Happy anniversary, Groton House Farm H.T.! The event celebrated its 40th annual running over the weekend, with over 200 competitors contesting Novice through Intermediate-Prelim divisions. (View complete results here.)
The Hamilton, Massachusetts event is a beloved one, and it’s easy to see why: great courses, a family atmosphere, clockwork organization and serene natural setting.
The crown jewel of GHF’s cross country course is its water complex — it’s definitely on my stuff-to-jump bucket list. It’s the infinity edge pool of cross country obstacles, a tiered and multi-faceted design that can be approached from a number of directions, each pass offering horse and rider a different challenge. Check it out!
Double clear XC training level at Groton for Rugby, beyond proud of my pony
am so proud of both my ladies, Missy and Jackie. They both had positive rides XC today with their young horses (new to their respective levels) and took away excellent lessons – some experiences only come in the competition atmosphere. The highlight was their concern for their horses: fitness, recovery, soundness and confidence. The question was never "Why did she do that?" But "What could I have done better?" It is a pleasure to count these exceptional horsemen as my Ladies.
So cool. Congrats to Groton House Farm for 40 outstanding years, and job well done to this weekend’s competitors!
