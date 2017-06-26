Weekend Instagram Roundup: Happy 40th Anniversary, Groton House Farm H.T.!

Photo courtesy of Groton House Farm.

Happy anniversary, Groton House Farm H.T.! The event celebrated its 40th annual running over the weekend, with over 200 competitors contesting Novice through Intermediate-Prelim divisions. (View complete results here.)

The Hamilton, Massachusetts event is a beloved one, and it’s easy to see why: great courses, a family atmosphere, clockwork organization and serene natural setting.

The crown jewel of GHF’s cross country course is its water complex — it’s definitely on my stuff-to-jump bucket list. It’s the infinity edge pool of cross country obstacles, a tiered and multi-faceted design that can be approached from a number of directions, each pass offering horse and rider a different challenge. Check it out!

So cool. Congrats to Groton House Farm for 40 outstanding years, and job well done to this weekend’s competitors!

Groton House Farm H.T. [Website] [Results]

