Weekend Instagram Roundup: Happy 40th Anniversary, Groton House Farm H.T.!

Happy anniversary, Groton House Farm H.T.! The event celebrated its 40th annual running over the weekend, with over 200 competitors contesting Novice through Intermediate-Prelim divisions. (View complete results here.)

The Hamilton, Massachusetts event is a beloved one, and it’s easy to see why: great courses, a family atmosphere, clockwork organization and serene natural setting.

Weekends are too short @tprinceeee @gcwinthrop @malcolmsee A post shared by Robert H. Stevenson (@rhstevenson) on Jun 25, 2017 at 6:37pm PDT

The crown jewel of GHF’s cross country course is its water complex — it’s definitely on my stuff-to-jump bucket list. It’s the infinity edge pool of cross country obstacles, a tiered and multi-faceted design that can be approached from a number of directions, each pass offering horse and rider a different challenge. Check it out!

Can’t wait to be therw this weekend!! A post shared by Megan Goshorn Gardiner (@gardiner.megan) on Jun 22, 2017 at 11:33am PDT

Groton House weekend #horsewoman #horsesofinstgram #eventing A post shared by Tracy Emanuel (@tracyemanuelphotography) on Jun 25, 2017 at 7:19am PDT

Good ponies this weekend!!😄Toothless only added a rail to his dressage score of 25.7 to win the JYOP and Womble won the JON on his dressage score of 26.7 🎉 VC: @jackcurtis.eventing A post shared by Katie Lichten (@katie_lichten) on Jun 25, 2017 at 4:44pm PDT

🎉💕 Good boy Dondarrion 🐎#prelim #eventing #eventersofinstagram #ghf #dondarrion A post shared by Caroline Teich (@teicheventing) on Jun 24, 2017 at 12:50pm PDT

Eliot was such a rockstar this weekend, i couldn’t be happier!! We had a great test and a clean cross country(only got lost once), and just two rails in stadium! love this horse with my all💓😻 #gosmellygo #limitedaccess #roadtomontana A post shared by Rain Anderson (@rainandersonn) on Jun 25, 2017 at 4:46pm PDT

14 years of course walks with the same goal…a romp in the water jump. A beautiful and unique one here at #grotonhouse A post shared by sarahevansmoore (@sarahevansmoore) on Jun 23, 2017 at 1:29pm PDT

@arodday and Clover comin out of the water complex!! 🐎🍀💦 #ghf17 #grotonhousefarm A post shared by @neclassicbeauty on Jun 24, 2017 at 12:48pm PDT

Ivan Ivan and @jeffie.chapin totally killing the water complex! A post shared by Deacon Chapin (@dhchapin) on Jun 24, 2017 at 1:08pm PDT

MissD in action today – riding is easier than being a cheerleader :) 💥😜🏇🏎🍀 super fun !!! 🐢 so proud of horse and rider Ferial Johnson A post shared by Wiebke Bank (@wiebkeb77) on Jun 24, 2017 at 4:30pm PDT

So cool. Congrats to Groton House Farm for 40 outstanding years, and job well done to this weekend’s competitors!

