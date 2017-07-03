Weekend Instagram Roundup: Through the Lens of Amy Dragoo

Following professional equine photographers on Instagram is fun because it can be an outlet for all those great photos they snap and aren’t quite sure what else to do with. For event photographer Amy Dragoo, it’s also an outlet for her sense of humor …
… and keen eye for funny little moments in life.
Amy Dragoo was out with her lens at the Horse Park of New Jersey I H.T. over the weekend and posted these off-the-cuff pics:
Learn more about Amy by visiting her website. Here are a few more of your photos from the weekend that was, which included Horse Park of New Jersey I H.T., Chattahoochee Hills H.T. and South Farm H.T.
I can not even begin to describe today. It was most definitely one of my best days in a long time. Smitten made his come back, storming around his 1st event back and just adding a rail to his dressage score. I also was lucky enough to show Erin’s horse Mo at Training which we won! Just one rail added to our dressage. I am so incredibly thankful for these opportunities. #whowouldhavethoughtiwouldhavetwobigbays #smitten #misteroptimistic #training #ottb #eventing #happydays
