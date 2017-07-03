Weekend Instagram Roundup: Through the Lens of Amy Dragoo

Following professional equine photographers on Instagram is fun because it can be an outlet for all those great photos they snap and aren’t quite sure what else to do with. For event photographer Amy Dragoo, it’s also an outlet for her sense of humor …

I am often asked what my favorite image from an event I have covered is. Sometimes, like this year’s @rk3de it doesn’t have the winner, or even a horse in the picture. #fishduet #travelswithamy A post shared by Amy Dragoo (@dragoophoto) on May 25, 2017 at 8:27am PDT

… and keen eye for funny little moments in life.

I always enjoy being part of the eagle-eyed fence judging crew at #plantationfield. #travelswithamy #outstandinginafield #eventinglive A post shared by Amy Dragoo (@dragoophoto) on Jun 14, 2017 at 9:47am PDT

Amy Dragoo was out with her lens at the Horse Park of New Jersey I H.T. over the weekend and posted these off-the-cuff pics:

Direct line to the portaloo. #findyourline #outstandinginafield #eventinglive A post shared by Amy Dragoo (@dragoophoto) on Jul 1, 2017 at 9:39am PDT

There’s one in every bunch. #ridingisfun #outstandinginafield #eventinglive A post shared by Amy Dragoo (@dragoophoto) on Jul 2, 2017 at 10:56am PDT

Learn more about Amy by visiting her website. Here are a few more of your photos from the weekend that was, which included Horse Park of New Jersey I H.T., Chattahoochee Hills H.T. and South Farm H.T.

#crosscountrycoursewalk #nofilter #chatthills #chatthillseventing #pegasuseventing A post shared by Ellen Doughty-Hume (@ellendoughtyhume) on Jul 1, 2017 at 3:45am PDT

Horse or seahorse? ••• I’m working on pics as fast as I can from chatt today. I should get some of them out tonight! Polly was so so good today, still on her dressage score of 29 after XC! I always feel so lucky to have her A post shared by Newsflash Photography (@newsflashphotography) on Jul 1, 2017 at 3:58pm PDT

Great weekend here at HPNJ!! A post shared by Callie Heroux Photography (@photosbycallie) on Jul 2, 2017 at 6:31pm PDT

Hopefully our good luck rainbow!! Dressage at 12:50 and xc at 3:30!! A post shared by anna martin (@am_eventing_) on Jul 1, 2017 at 6:21am PDT

Carter goofing it up after our double clean Advance XC run! Love you buddy, you’re a horse of a lifetime! #rightaboveit #soulmate #wedidit #advanced #teamcarter A post shared by Erika Nesler (@en_equestrian) on Jul 2, 2017 at 11:21am PDT

Kasey just finished her first novice on the EP!!!!! So proud !!!!!! A post shared by Megkep (@megkep) on Jul 2, 2017 at 9:47am PDT

Noey falling asleep while aunt @tallmaneventing braids him! They get each other A post shared by Danielle Zandirad (@dzandiradeventing) on Jun 30, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

You can take the horses away from the Kubats, but you can’t get the Kubats away from the horse shows #southfarmHT #judgingyou A post shared by Devin Kubat (@dev_kubat) on Jul 1, 2017 at 8:20am PDT

Go Eventing.