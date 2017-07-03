Weekend Instagram Roundup: Through the Lens of Amy Dragoo

By on Jul 3, 2017 10:45 am - 77 views

Following professional equine photographers on Instagram is fun because it can be an outlet for all those great photos they snap and aren’t quite sure what else to do with. For event photographer Amy Dragoo, it’s also an outlet for her sense of humor …

… and keen eye for funny little moments in life.

Amy Dragoo was out with her lens at the Horse Park of New Jersey I H.T. over the weekend and posted these off-the-cuff pics:

Direct line to the portaloo. #findyourline #outstandinginafield #eventinglive

A post shared by Amy Dragoo (@dragoophoto) on

There’s one in every bunch. #ridingisfun #outstandinginafield #eventinglive

A post shared by Amy Dragoo (@dragoophoto) on

Learn more about Amy by visiting her website. Here are a few more of your photos from the weekend that was, which included Horse Park of New Jersey I H.T., Chattahoochee Hills H.T. and South Farm H.T.

#crosscountrycoursewalk #nofilter #chatthills #chatthillseventing #pegasuseventing

A post shared by Ellen Doughty-Hume (@ellendoughtyhume) on

Great weekend here at HPNJ!!

A post shared by Callie Heroux Photography (@photosbycallie) on

Hopefully our good luck rainbow!! Dressage at 12:50 and xc at 3:30!!

A post shared by anna martin (@am_eventing_) on

Kasey just finished her first novice on the EP!!!!! So proud !!!!!!

A post shared by Megkep (@megkep) on

Noey falling asleep while aunt @tallmaneventing braids him! They get each other

A post shared by Danielle Zandirad (@dzandiradeventing) on

Go Eventing.

Comments