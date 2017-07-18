Weekly OTTB Wishlist from Cosequin: Bays for Days

Hey, hey bay-by / I wanna know-oh-oh / if you’ll be my event horse.

When I saw you walking down the barn aisle / I said that’s a kind of horse that could make me smile / A bay so pretty, with movement so fine / I’m gonna make that OTTB mine all mine.

Hey, hey bay-by …

Forgive me, I could not resist. Here are three attractive bay OTTBs we’d love to see in a startbox someday!

Latest Craze (Super Saver – Charity Girl, by Pulpit): 2013 16.1-hand Kentucky-bred gelding

Royally bred, he cost $260,000 as a yearling and was purchased by Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert. Not a successful race horse, but maybe with his long smooth stride he can be a champion hunter/jumper or eventer. Was very well mannered on the ground and for his jog. A nice prospect. Located at Golden Gate Fields.

View Latest Crazy on CANTER Northern California.

Andrea’s Hope (Nicanor – Preach Love, by Pulpit): 2014 16.1-hand Maryland bred mare

Sound, no vices. This lovely girl is good looking and sensible. She is by Barbaro’s brother and out of a Pulpit mare, so she has wonderful breeding. Her barn connections vouch for her saying she has a wonderful personality, is great to work around, and has no bad habits. The only reason she is for sale is that the owner wants to exit the business. Any horsewoman out there wanting to capitalize on this opportunity? Owner realizes this is a nice mare and will even provide retraining fees/subsidies to the right new owner.

View Andrea’s Hope on CANTER Delaware.

Seeking The One (Sought After – Mistical One, by High Brite): 2014 15.3+hand California bred gelding

Meet Seeker! This is a solid, stout horse!He is a very lovable guy, who wants to be where you are. Very correct and nice bone. A beautiful full mane and tail. Almost looks a little Irish. Raced once but showed no promise. The trainer is downsizing right now and has too many horses. Reported to be sound. One old, cold splint. Raised in Pleasanton where the horses are started on the farm. This guy wants his person! No shoes, and still goes out for light work. Located at Golden Gate Fields. Get a clean slate! Could go any direction. Seems like an uncomplicated guy.

View Seeking The One on CANTER Northern California.