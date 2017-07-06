William Fox-Pitt Leads Day 1 Barbury CIC3* Dressage + North American Roundup

St. James Place Barbury International Horse Trials just wrapped up its first day of competition, which led off with the CIC3* division. William Fox-Pitt and Clifton Signature have the early lead on a penalty score of 40.7.

William, who recently took over the ride from Jonathan Paget of New Zealand, remarked after his test, “It’s early days as this is my first dressage on Clifton Signature at this level. He is a lovely horse and I think there is more to come from him in this phase. I am very happy with that, and it’s great to be here at Barbury.”

Oliver Townend (GBR) and Note Worthy follow in second on 42.9 penalties, with five time consecutive Barbury winner Andrew Nicholson (NZL) and Swallow Springs rounding out the top three on a 43.9.

Of note, UK-based American Tiana Coudray and Under the Clocks are currently tied for 14th (55.5).

North America has a big representation in the CIC2* as well. Presently in Section C, Lauren Kieffer and Landmarks Monte Carlo sit 13th (43.9), Tiana is 27th with Cancaras Girl (50.8), and Rebecca Howard is 34th with Little Britannia (56.1). In Section D, Rebecca is 12th on Britannia’s Mail (50.5). In Section E, Mackenna Shea is third with Landioso (41.6), Christina Henriksen is tied for 31st with Cayr Della Caccia (51.3) and Lauren is 37th with Veronica (55.0).

Barbury continues tomorrow with more CIC3* and CIC2* dressage and British Eventing competitions. The CIC3* Event Rider Masters class takes place over the weekend, with dressage and show jumping on Saturday and cross country on Sunday. Lauren with D.A. Duras, Rebecca with Riddle Master and Hannah Sue Burnett with RF Demeter will be contesting the ERM division. Great to see so many home team names on the Barbury roster!

Barbury CIC3* Top 15:

Barbury Links: Website, Scores, Timetable, Event Riders Masters