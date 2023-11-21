Ground Jury Named for Eventing at the 2024 Paris Olympics

As we move forward toward the next Olympic Games, we now know who will be presiding over the eventing competition as Ground Jury members. During the FEI General Assembly, happening this week in Mexico City, the following officials were named to the Ground Jury for Paris:

President: Anne-Mette Binder (DEN)

Member: Xavier Le Sauce (FRA)

Member: Robert Stevenson (USA)

Anne-Mette Binder, who has served as Team Manager for Dressage for the Danish federation, as well as Elite Sport Chief, was also this week appointed as a member of the FEI Eventing Committee for the term from 2023 through 2027, replacing outgoing member Andrew Bennie (NZL).

The Technical Delegate for Paris eventing will be Marcin Konarski of Poland. We already knew French designer Pierre Le Goupil had the nod for cross country course design. Right now, there is no separate listing for an eventing show jumping course designer; Spain’s Santiago Varela is listed as course designer for show jumping, and France’s Gregory Bodo is listed as co-designer, so the task will likely fall to this duo for eventing as well.

You can see the full list of official and delegate appointments for Paris across disciplines here.



