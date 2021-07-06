The Netherlands Announces Its Two Individual Olympic Eventing Athletes

The Royal Dutch Equestrian Federation has announced the two individual eventers who will represent the Netherlands at the Tokyo Olympic Games as well as its show jumping and dressage squads.
The eventers are:
- Merel Blom and The Quizmaster, a 12-year-old Dutch gelding (Albaran XX x Zarah-Maro, by Casco) owned by Blom Sports Stables. This pair has competed through the CCI4*-L level; their 2021 results include an 8th place finish in the Luhmühlen CCI4*-S last month, and a win in the Strzegom CCI4*-S in April. They represented the Netherlands together in the Nations Cup competition at Boekelo in 2018. Merel is an experienced team competitor — she and Rumour Has It finished 19th in the 2016 Rio Olympic Games and 25th in the 2014 Normandy WEG.
- Janneke Boonzaaijer and ACSI Champ de Tailleur, a 14-year-old Dutch gelding (Quidam De Revel x Vera, by Oberon du Moulin) owned by H J C Roozendaal and Lieke Van Der Werf. They too have competed through the CCI4*-L level; their 2021 results include a 34th-place finish in the Luhmühlen CCI4*-S last month, and a 7th-place finish in the Strzegom CCI4*-S in April. The pair has represented The Netherlands in multiple Nations Cup competitions, and this will be Janneke’s first Olympic Games.Olympic eventing will begin July 30 and continue through August 2, 2021, at the Equestrian Park and Sea Forest Cross-Country Course venues in Tokyo.