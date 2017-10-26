#EventerSolutions: We Figure It Out

When it comes to solving #EventerProblems, determination coupled with creativity goes a long way. Here are a few more of your most clever solutions to your most real struggles!

Normal dishes right??? #eventerproblems #eventersolutions #3dayeventing #goodhousewife

The Woodstock team gearing up for the morning #starbucks #againagain #neverstop #eventersolutions

Surgeon bestie doesn't know how to sew, but she does know how to suture. #eventerproblems #surgeonsolutions @boss_mare_

Go Eventing.

