EventerSolutions: We Figure It Out

When trying to get on the 4 year old OTTB moose…. it's necessary to make the mounting block as tall as possible. #eventerproblems #17handsandgrowing #eventer #eventerproblems #canmoosecompeteatrolex #happenstancehenry #leapoffaith #hedidntkillme

A post shared by Body N Soul (@bodynsoul_equine) on Sep 25, 2017 at 5:16pm PDT