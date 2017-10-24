Weekly OTTB Wishlist from Cosequin: Friends of Ferdinand Edition

This week we’d like to introduce you to Friends of Ferdinand Inc. (FFI), a 501(c)3 non-profit organization based in Indiana that specializes in retraining and rehoming former race horses.

The organization’s namesake is the 1986 Kentucky Derby and 1987 Breeder’s Cup winner Ferdinand who, after a lackluster career at stud met his end likely at a slaughterhouse in Japan, as reported by The Blood Horse. A champion and a gentle horse with a sweet disposition, Ferdinand didn’t deserve the fate that he came to. His story spurred the founders of FFI to help other thoroughbreds find new homes and avoid the slaughterhouse pipeline

Friends of Ferdinand’s motto is “the right home, the first time” and they have a 95% success rate in matching the right horse with the right rider initially. The horses taken in by FFI each have a veterinary exam upon arrival, have at least 30 days of retraining, are available for test rides, and have a 30 day trial period.

Here are three nice prospects currently available through Friends of Ferdinand. Is your’s the right home for one of them?

Indy Tower (Ocean Indy – Irish Tempest, by Irish Tower): 2011 16.1-hand Indiana bred gelding

The FFI staff says there’s a lot to like about this big-bodied bay. After only 13 starts, he’s a blank canvas with good movement and has been accommodating of whatever he’s asked to do. Indy’s training thus far has been focused on flatwork, but the staff plans to start him over fences soon.

View Indy Tower on Friends of Ferdinand.

Upon A Prayer (Songandaprayer – Audacity, by Chief’s Crown): 2007 16.3-hand Kentucky bred gelding

This leggy guy is looking for a rider with a work ethic to match his. For his short racing career of only nine starts, he actually did quite well – winning three and placing in one. “Bill” is the type of horse that wants a job and would thrive in a steady program. He’s well-suited to event and has loved his cross country schooling sessions!

View Upon A Prayer on Friends of Ferdinand.

Step Rightly ( Spanish Steps – Hope for a Change, by Strong Hope): 2012 16.3-hand Indiana bred mare

According to the staff, this unraced lady is “easily one of the most versatile, athletic and talented horses” that has come through the Friends of Ferdinand facility in a while. “Sweet Pea” has great gaits and has been started over fences, showing lots of potential for an ambitious young rider or adult.

View Step Rightly on Friends of Ferdinand.