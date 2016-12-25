Event Horse Names, Part 9: Christmas Edition

Trivia: Of all the reindeer — Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen and, of course, Rudolph — only one doesn’t share its name with a USEA registered horse. Can you guess which is is? Scroll down past this word cloud of Christmas-themed event horse names, gathered from actual names in the USEA Horse Registry database, for the answer!

screen-shot-2016-12-12-at-8-16-58-am

And the answer is … Dasher! Which seems like a totally fitting event horse name, so come and get it.

Happy holidays! Go Eventing.

