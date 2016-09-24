Tag Archives: Olympics

In late August the FEI announced that all human and equine samples taken for drug testing during the Olympics came back negative for each of the equestrian disciplines of eventing, show jumping and dressage. Yesterday
There’s been much talk about the future of eventing’s inclusion in the Olympics. For now, we are safe. But as of 2020, all sporting disciplines are said to be ‘up for review’ after each Olympics;
Lauren Billys is the first to say that representing Puerto Rico at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro was far from easy. But not one to let any hurdles deter her, Lauren kept her head
It goes without saying that Clark Montgomery and his long time partner Loughan Glen had some great expectations to fulfill heading into the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro this summer. A CCI3* win at
It’s been one week since the Closing Ceremony of the 2016 Olympics, and this beautifully produced video from the BBC does as good a job as we’ve seen of reviewing everything we saw, felt and
Can you believe it’s already the last day of equestrian competition in Rio? Why not enjoy one more round on us — we’ve got your pint-sized recap of the day’s headlines and news! If these
Just what does it take to supply the entire Olympic equestrian operation with all their feed, hay and bedding? If you really want to know there’s no better person to talk to than Dr. Joe
No venue does drama like the Olympics: what a roller-coaster day of show jumping! This round’s on us: It’s the Olympic Happy Hour, a pint-sized recap of the day’s news and headlines. Rails fell, hopes
I am in heaven! What coach could not be in heaven watching the Rio Olympics? Every day produces more stories of great coaching and extraordinary exploits that coaches and competitors can use to take their
A beautiful day in Rio saw a dramatic and grueling second qualifying round for the showjumpers — catch up on the day’s headlines and news here at our daily Olympic happy hour! Today’s show jumping
With a bottle of wine, a sparkly browband and five gallons of Starbucks, Horse Nation lured its resident rogue dressage queen Morgane Schmidt Gabriel into giving us her take on Olympics dressage, one day at
The first day of showjumping is in the books, and it proved to be an Olympic-scale competition in every sense of the word. Here’s your pint-sized recap of the day’s news and headlines!
It was a historic year for eventing at the Olympics for a host of reasons. But aside from the toughest cross country course in modern Olympic eventing history and witnessing the greatness that is Michael
What news, leaderboard shifts and headlines did you miss today in the second day of Grand Prix dressage? You could Google it for hours … or you could come hang out with us for your
Rio de Janeiro. 2016. The place where dreams were etched into reality, where hopes were crushed and where equestrian sporting history was written. In recent times, there’s been a lot of discussion about the evolution
As the curtain falls after four magnificent days of eventing at the Rio Olympics, many riders are celebrating whilst some ruefully ponder “what if.” The Olympic Games is a maelstrom of triumph and tragedy, surprise
Here’s your pint-sized recap of the first day of dressage: we’ve got summaries of the day’s top headlines and stories on tap so you don’t have to bar-crawl all night long to catch all the
Five days, six medals, 48 stories, hundreds of Tweets, hundreds of thousands of readers, a few site crashes, some laughs, some tears, and one random assault rifle round later, here we are, out the other
It’s often said that equestrian sports are the most difficult sport in which to reach the Olympic level, and anyone that has been following eventing in Rio can see why. It not only takes years
Today Phillip Dutton reaffirmed the reason why the U.S. just keeps putting him on team after team after team: the man delivers. At the 2016 Olympic games he brought a nation’s medal dreams to fruition,
We witnessed a day for the history books here at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, where Michael Jung became the third rider in history to win back-to-back Olympic gold medals, joining Mark Todd (1984
Nobody had a bigger bummer of a day than Brazilian eventer Ruy Fonseca. It was a near-repeat of their show jumping round at Rolex in 2014, Tom Bombadill Too was going really well … …
Rio 2016 one of if not the most epic Olympic eventing competition in modern history, right? OK, sure, our emotions might be running a little hot right now. But when EquiRatings, the equestrian data braintrust
